Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,965 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $60.62. 421,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

