Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,855 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,571,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

