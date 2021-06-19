Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,593 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.67 on Friday, hitting $463.50. 2,853,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $302.77 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

