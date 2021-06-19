Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,517 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 412,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,737 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 286,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $238.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.