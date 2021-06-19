Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,691 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.11. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.