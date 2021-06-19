Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $61,734,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.19. 510,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,289. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

