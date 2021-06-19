Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $2.50 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 913,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 618,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.95. 6,326,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,922. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

