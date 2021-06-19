Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FMC by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

