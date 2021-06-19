Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,814,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,668. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

