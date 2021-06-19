Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

