Cornichon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1,122.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00138195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00180157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,606.94 or 0.99798891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,445,011 coins and its circulating supply is 17,203,163 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

