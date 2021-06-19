Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $216.00 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.51 or 0.00034900 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $216.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.24 or 1.00136281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.