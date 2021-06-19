COTI (COTI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.99 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $118.71 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

