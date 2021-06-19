Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.25 ($77.94).

1COV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €56.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a one year low of €32.79 ($38.58) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

