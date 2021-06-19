Cream (CRM) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Cream has a market cap of $32,301.18 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,718.77 or 1.00081457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00343960 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00429509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.87 or 0.00781388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars.

