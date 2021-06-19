Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $129.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.46% from the company’s current price.

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $67.73. 1,250,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

