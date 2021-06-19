Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,969,000. Huazhu Group makes up 5.2% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Huazhu Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. 2,617,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,129. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

