Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,800 shares during the period. Sonos comprises about 4.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Sonos worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

SONO traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 2,677,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.