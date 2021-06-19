Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $9.83 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 4.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. 196,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,152. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.16.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

