Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,448 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.00. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

