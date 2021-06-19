Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Atlas Crest Investment accounts for about 1.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACIC remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. 518,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

