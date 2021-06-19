Critical Comparison: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) vs. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Assembly Biosciences and Clene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 177.09%. Clene has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.29%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Clene.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -78.57% -24.46% -21.56% Clene N/A -1,430.28% -59.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Clene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $79.11 million 2.06 -$62.15 million ($1.75) -2.32 Clene $210,000.00 3,370.19 -$19.28 million ($1.23) -9.66

Clene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats Clene on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV. The company has collaboration agreements with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited; BeiGene, Ltd.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, as well as strategic license agreements with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation; and Door Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

