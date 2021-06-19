Critical Contrast: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Arrow Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.34 $42.04 million $2.52 13.07 Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.89 $40.83 million $2.64 13.70

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.61%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94% Arrow Financial 31.72% 13.93% 1.23%

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Arrow Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

