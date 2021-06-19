Critical Review: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) & DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67% DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PureCycle Technologies and DuPont de Nemours, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.32%. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus price target of $82.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than DuPont de Nemours.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and DuPont de Nemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.99 -$2.95 billion $3.36 22.75

PureCycle Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats PureCycle Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

