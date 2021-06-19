Critical Survey: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Landsea Homes and LGI Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 LGI Homes 2 4 2 0 2.00

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $154.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% LGI Homes 14.54% 32.58% 19.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and LGI Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.37 billion 1.61 $323.89 million $11.59 13.20

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

