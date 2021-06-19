Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

CCRN opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $670.88 million, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

