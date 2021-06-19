Cross Timbers Royalty Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years.

CRT opened at $10.13 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

