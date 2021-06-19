CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,215.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of CrowdStrike worth $78,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,628. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $10,373,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,163 shares of company stock worth $71,171,944. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

