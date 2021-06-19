Crown Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1,868.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,440,080 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

