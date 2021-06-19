Crowns Hits Market Cap of $10.15 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00018959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00725050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083367 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,109 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

