Crust Price Hits $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.94 or 0.01804200 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

