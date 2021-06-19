Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0954 on Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $50,322.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.