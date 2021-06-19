Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Tops $2.73 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $44.77 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00732236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083798 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

