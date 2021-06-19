Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $266.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $339,310.86 and approximately $266.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

