CryptoPing Trading Down 6.7% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.85 million and $263.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00139524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00180455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,687.86 or 0.99994861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.