CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 16% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $214,998.37 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00223222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035822 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001869 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

