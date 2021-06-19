CryptoTask Trading Down 16.2% This Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $444,048.82 and approximately $157,125.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,644 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

