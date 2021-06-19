CUE Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $2,291.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $58.37 or 0.00162037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $444,594.79 and approximately $2,291.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00139474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00182923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.14 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.00854601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.