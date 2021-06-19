Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CMI opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.90. Cummins has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $224,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

