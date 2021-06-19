cVault.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $62.09 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $62.09 million and $130,754.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6,208.82 or 0.17367602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

