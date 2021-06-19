CVCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $10.41 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002377 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $68,797.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 75.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00136934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00179998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,426.73 or 1.00173057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

