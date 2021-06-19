CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.