CyberMiles Market Cap Hits $10.97 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00056079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00432061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,756.07 or 1.00018627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00033488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00072420 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

