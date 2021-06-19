Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $799,819.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $643.87 or 0.01790130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $799,819.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008738 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,778 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

