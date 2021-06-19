Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.47. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 31,570 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%.
Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)
Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.