Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.47. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 31,570 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.