CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce sales of $278.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.42 million and the lowest is $273.71 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CONE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.40. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.