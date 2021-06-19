Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $242.33 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.21 billion and approximately $242.33 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.76 or 0.00737086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,202,071,951 coins and its circulating supply is 5,202,071,462 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

