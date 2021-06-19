Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $186.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.