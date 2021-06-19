Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

