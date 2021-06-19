Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.35 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.25. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.